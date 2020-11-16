Antoinette "Toni" Lambert passed away peacefully on November, 11, 2020 at the Jack Byrnes Hospice Care Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, NH. She was 83 years old.
Toni was born in Terebejno, Poland on September 8, 1937 to her parents, Franciszek and Jozefa (Szabunia) Michno.
At a very young age, she and her family lost all that they had and were forced to labor in two German work camps during World War II. Having survived that ordeal, they lived in a displaced families' camp in Augustdorf, Germany until most of them were able to emigrate to the United States aboard the USS General H.W. Butner in 1951. These hardships would give Toni and her siblings a strength and ability to persevere that would serve them well throughout their lives.
She was thrilled to become a U.S. citizen in 1957.
Toni came from a large family and she would become a loving mother to a large family of her own.
She was predeceased by her brothers Michael and Robert Michno, sisters Janina (Michno) Lacombe and Weronica (Michno) Dziuba, her first husband Henry Anger, their son, Henry Anger and her beloved husband of over 50 years, Robert Lambert and their son, Richard Lambert.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Bolduc and her husband Gerry.
She is also survived by her children: John E, Anger, Mary Anger, Jayne Allard and her husband Richard, Anthony Lambert, Christine Demers and her husband Marc.
And by her grandchildren: Michelle Beale and her husband Matthew, Michael McAllister and his wife Holly, Allison Lambert and her husband Chris Egner, Jennifer Smith and her husband Pierce, John C. Anger and his fiancÃ©e, Athena Tsourvakas, and Christopher Anger.
Toni was the proud great grandmother to Theresa Egner and Rhiannon Beale. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was particularly close to her nephews John, Joe and Frank Michno.
Toni lived for more than 40 years in Merrimack before moving to Hooksett a few years ago.
During her life, she liked gardening, animals, bird watching, making arts and crafts, but most of all, she was happiest when spending time with her family and especially cooking for all of them.
Toni was last employed as a dental assistant for Dr Joseph S. Patryn, DDS of Merrimack.
She also volunteered at St. Hedwig Bingo and the St. Casimir School Library for many years.
A private funeral ceremony will be held at Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home followed by burial at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Bedford.
The family would like to thank the staff of CMC and Dartmouth-Hitchcock for their excellent care of Toni in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
