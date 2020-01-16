BEDFORD - Anton "Toni" Bingel, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the Ridgewood Center in Bedford after a brief illness.
He was born in Landshut, Germany, on Aug. 6, 1928.
In 1960, he moved to the United States with his family and, after living in several states across the East Coast, settled in New Hampshire.
Toni loved model trains, puns and regaling his family with stories of his youth.
He was predeceased by his wife and mother of his children, Marianne (Fischer) Bingel; his second wife and partner of more than 30 years, Joyce Eldridge; and his brother, Otto.
Family members include his sons, Otto, Berthold and Christopher; his grandchildren, Tanya, Toni Marie, Sarah, Margaret and Christopher; and his nine great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . 166 S. River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 16, 2020