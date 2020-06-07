Antonio Cardillo
Antonio Cardillo, 73, of Bedford, NH, passed away on June 4, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital with his wife by his side.

Born on January 4, 1947 to the late Guiseppe and Antonetta (De Meo) Cardillo, Tony was raised in his place of birth, Castellonorato di Formia, Italy. He graduated from the Istituto Tecnico Commerciale, went on to graduate from Northeastern University, became a U.S. citizen and lived in Bedford for 37 years. After working for Nashua Corporation for most of his career, travelling to many countries as a financial controller, he worked for Gestetner, Ricoh and Analogic prior to retiring. He was fond of spending time with family at his camp in Ossipee, NH, watching soccer, travelling and keeping up on business and world news.

Tony was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joan (Sayward) Cardillo; two daughters, Lisa De Marco and her husband Gerardo "Dino" of New Boston, NH, and Liana Thomas and her husband Brian of Bedford, NH (currently residing in Fiji); four grandchildren, Luca and Marina De Marco, Mirabella and Hugh Thomas; as well as many relatives both in the U.S. and Italy.

Due to current social distancing guidelines, a graveside service will take place at Bedford Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/ or donate blood, in his honor.

Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.
