DERRY - Antonio John Gringeri, 91, of Derry, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in the Bedford Hills Center, Bedford, after a period of declining health.
Born on May 8, 1928, in Watertown, Mass., he was the son of the late Carmello and Rose (Brigandi) Gringeri. He was a longtime resident of Derry and lived at Bedford Hills for several years.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Antonio spent his career as a truck driver, working in the family business Gringeri Trucking. He had a lifelong love of trucks, not just driving, but working on them too.
Family members include his wife of 56 years, Elsa (Range) Gringeri of Derry; a son and his wife, Anthony and Lynn Gringeri of Hudson; two daughters, Diane Gringeri of Tyngsborough, Mass., and Linda, Gringeri of Augusta, Maine; four grandchildren, Austin Desrochers, Chelsea Flynn, Melissa Koval and Jennifer Murray; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Gringeri of Windham;and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his eldest grandson, Kyle Gringeri, in July 2019.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Aug. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A Catholic prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home and will conclude with burial in Forest Hill Cemetery of Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 15, 2019