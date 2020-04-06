Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio M. Corujo. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, Antonio Manuel Corujo, passed away surrounded by family at home after a courageous battle with cancer.



Antonio was born in Ilhavo, Portugal on September 12, 1937 to Rosa Nunes De Castro and Manuel Ricoca Corujo. At the age of 14, he became a commercial fisherman and shortly after at the age of 21, he met the love of his life, Maria Caramonete Nunes, who later became Maria Corujo on December 10, 1961.They migrated to Mineola, NY in February of 1970 where he worked in construction all over the state including skyscrapers in NYC. They later moved to New Bedford, MA in February 1976. He settled there with his wife for over 40 years. Together they raised their family of two daughters, Rita and Jenny.



Antonio became a fisherman in the US and owned his own fishing vessel named "SANCOR".



Through the years, Antonio's love and passion was always his family. He adored his wife, loved his two girls and son in laws, but nothing compared to his love and affection for his five grandchildren. He loved each and every one in a special way and they all claimed to be his favorite. His happiest moments were attending his grandchildren's extracurricular activities including soccer, basketball, futsal, hockey and musicals.



Other happy moments include his unforgettable time spent with the love of his life in Portugal where they would spend half the year, and often, his daughters and their families would join them.



Antonio leaves behind his wife of 58 years; daughter, Rita Furtado and son in law, Rui Furtado, daughter, Jennifer Keyes and son in law, Curtis Keyes; grandchildren, Jessica, Brianna, Dominic, Tori and Tiago; sisters, Teresa Ascencao of New Bedford, Manuela Russo of Ilhavo, Portugal; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Burial will be in Portugal at a later date.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.



