Antonio R. Grijalva
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
View Map
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
Antonio R. Grijalva, 83, of Hooksett, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in El Paso, TX he was the son of the late Jose Grijalva and Ramona (Ramirez) Mejias.
Antonio proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and later went on to earn his Associates degree in Computer Science from Hesser College. He worked for many years as a Private Contractor for the U.S. Air Force in the New Boston Tracking Station. During his retired years he enjoyed working at Candia Woods Golf Course as Golfing was one of his true passions. He enjoyed camping, spending time with his family and painting. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Connie Martinez and brother, Joaquin Mejias.
He is survived by his wife Arcilia (Lujan) Grijalva of Hooksett with whom he shared 64 years, his children, Anthony R. Grijalva of Fayetteville, NC, Kathy Lawrence and her husband Scott of Pembroke, Christina Grijalva of Hooksett, Adam Grijalva and his wife Cheryl of Bedford and Monica Holt and her husband Aaron of Pembroke, siblings, Jose Duran and his wife Vicky of El Centro, CA, Theresa Olivares of Sacramento, CA and Esther Granados of Fullerton, CA, Grandfather to, Tina Grijalva, Elisha Morris, Christopher Grijalva, Jason Grijalva and his wife Iraysa, Matthew Lawrence and Jonathan Lawrence, Madbury Bardier, Casey Bardier and Emily Holt, great grandfather to Jaden, Olivia, Adelynn and Alise as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10AM at Holy Rosary Church Hooksett. Interment with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 12:30PM at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers donations, may be made in his memory to CRVNA Hospice, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301 or to , Grand Central Station, P. O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 2, 2020
