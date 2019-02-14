Obituary Guest Book View Sign





April grew up in Exeter, NH and was one of seven children in her family. She earned her G.E.D. and went on two earn a secretarial degree from the Stratham Community College. Throughout her career, April was an extremely talented master seamstress. She worked in the shoe industry for Cardinal Shoe Factory in Lawrence, MA and the Timberland Co. in Newmarket, NH. Her specialty was in making Russian Ballet Slippers.



April lived the majority of her life in Raymond and Derry, NH. On September 25, 2010, she married Jack and they resided in Londonderry, NH for 5 years before moving to their dream property in Lyman, NH where they could have their farm. April was a dedicated animal lover who enjoyed having any animal exotic or domestic to take care of. She had horses, goats, dogs, cats, and a bearded dragon amongst other various animals on her farm.



She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post# 27 in Londonderry, NH and of the Halcyon Club in Derry, NH.



She was predeceased by her brother, Gene Jacques, and sister, Marie White.



April is survived by her son, Jeffrey Paradise, grandson, Kaiden Wolfe Roberts, grandson, Trent Michael Roberts, granddaughter, Ava Roberts, granddaughter, Shaklia Anne Vanamburgh, step-son and his wife, Thomas and Jody Courtney, step-grandchildren, Justice Courtney and Takoda Courtney, sister, Eleanor Morrison, brother, David Jacques, sister, Mildred James, sister, Annette Gibney, and generations of numerous nieces and nephews, and several cousins.



Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH.



A memorial service will follow on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.



Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made in her memory to the NH SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.



For more information, visit

14 Pine Street

Exeter , NH 03833

Published in Union Leader on Feb. 14, 2019

