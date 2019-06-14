MANCHESTER - Aristotle "Telly" Zevos, 81, of Manchester, died June 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on March 3, 1938, he was the son of Spiro and Maria (Kotopoul) Zevos. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
In 1956, he graduated from Manchester High School Central.
Telly served with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Lake Champlain.
Before retiring, Telly worked as an electrician with the City of Manchester Public Building Department for 20 years.
Devoted to his faith, he was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Telly held membership with the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post #2 as well as the Catholic War Veterans where he was active with the bingo committee.
Telly gave himself wholeheartedly to his wife and children. They were a source of great joy to him and his memory will always hold an honored place in the history of his family.
Family members include his beloved wife of 52 years, Joanne (Lambert) Zevos; two sons, Daniel and Jonathan Zevos, both of Manchester; a daughter, Nichole Zevos of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.
The Trisagion service is Sunday at 4 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Wilson officiating.
The funeral is planned for Monday at 10 a.m. in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 14, 2019