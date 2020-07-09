1/1
Arlene C. Olson
1924 - 2020
OLSON, Arlene Catherine (Bulmer) 95, of Merrimack, NH and formerly of Brighton, MA passed peacefully on July 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was pre-deceased by the love of her life, Donald J. Olson, Sr. whom she adored, and to whom she was happily married for 56 years. Arlene was born on December 2, 1924 in Brighton, daughter of the late George L. and Katherine E. (Whalen) Bulmer. Loving sister of her "baby brother" Paul Bulmer of Danielson, CT and the late Robert Bulmer and Marion White.

Arlene was the beloved and devoted mother of Nancy Murphy and her husband John of Merrimack, and Donald J. (Mabby Roque) Olson, Jr. a US Merchant Marine, of the Philippines.

Adoring grandmother of Katelyn (James) LeBlanc, Lindsey (Kyle) Maye; Heather, Mackenzie and Zach Murphy, all of Merrimack; and Ryan (Matt Giberti) Murphy, of Dedham, MA.

Cherished "Gigi" of Madison and Hailey Hunt, Ethan LeBlanc, and Brooklyn, Griffin, and Grayden Maye.

Arlene is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly, and many friends from the Merrimack Senior Citizen Club, Our Lady of Mercy Ladies Guild, Reeds Ferry Women's Club, and "The Wendy's Girls".

In her final days, Arlene refused hospice when informed that the two health providers she held in highest esteem, and who she knew she could always count on and trust, would not be able to continue to provide her care. She asked that her obituary include her thanks and eternal gratitude to Marie Gerhard-Herman, MD and Darren Pelio, PA for their kind, compassionate and loving care. Arlene's family is forever indebted to both as well.

Calling hours will be held Friday from 4-8 PM and a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 AM, both at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Merrimack, NH. Burial to follow at Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack. Because of her example and love of children and family, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association. Complete obituary and on-line guestbook at rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
To Nancy, John and Arlene's loving extended family: Joyce and I send our most heartfelt condolences on her passing. What a lovely tribute, truly befitting a woman of her grace, character, kindness and compassion. Rejoice in the many, many indelible memories you all shared with her for so long Steven M. Dembow
Steven Dembow
Friend
July 8, 2020
Nancy, John & all the Murphy's,
We were so sad to hear that we've lost Arlene. She had the most wonderful heart and was loved by all who were fortunate to know her. I will never forget the kindness she showed my mother and our family. We'll miss you Arlene. Here's hoping she and Don are having a nice dinner together in heaven as we speak.

Mike & Kathy Duhaime
Mike &Kathy Duhaime
Friend
July 8, 2020
Nancy, John, Mackenzie and all the Murphys, I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved, Arlene. I feel fortunate to have met her on several occasions and she leaves so much of her love in each of you. I hope this and your memories bring you comfort.
Rosemarie Rung
Friend
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
July 8, 2020
Arlene was kind, compassionate, loving and had an infectious sense if humor. I will miss her radiant smile. We have lost a treasure. My condolences to the family.
Kathleen Conlin
Friend
July 8, 2020
Cherished Grandmother! I love you to the moon and back forever and always! xoxo
Heather Murphy
Grandchild
July 8, 2020
Grammy/Gigi,
We will miss you terribly. Life will definitely not be the same without you. We will remember you always. This world was so blessed by your presence for 95 years! Im glad my kids were able to know you too!
Love to you,
Katelyn, James, Maddy, Hailey and Ethan
Katelyn LeBlanc
Grandchild
July 8, 2020
Arlene was a life force, an unforgettable women. Her kindness and generosity lives on in all of you.
Irene & John Gorski
Friend
July 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Please know that I love you, Murphy Family.
Pattie OConnell
July 8, 2020
Loved and cherished by so many. Be at peace.
Kathy Stack
Friend
July 8, 2020
On behalf of the Merrimack Senior Citizen Club and the Ladies Guild we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Arlene. She was a beautiful and gracious member of the Club, our Chaplain for many years and was a loyal supporter of the Club. She had many friends and she will be missed. She is at peace with her Savior.
Sincerely,
Irene Jenness
Irene Jenness
Friend
