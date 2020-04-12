Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene Driscoll, 77, died April 5, 2020.



She was born on March 24, 1943 in Portland, Ore., to her late parents, Sydney Kalina and Sally Schwartz Kalina. She grew up in Long Island City, Queens, N.Y., and graduated from Long Island City High School. Throughout her life, she had a remarkable positive and grateful attitude, inspiring her family, friends and the medical professionals who lovingly cared for her in the recent years of her illness.



Arlene was a loving and kind wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother and friend. She was exceptionally friendly to all and thrived on conversation. She was an avid reader, devoted viewer of CNN and had a profound interest in politics and history, caring deeply for social justice and citizenship. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games and sharing laughs.



Arlene was a respected leader in the philatelic industry, co-owning with her late husband Robert "Bob" Driscoll, Brookman Barrett & Worthen, one of the leading stamp and cover mail-order companies and publisher of the stamp industry's leading United States price guide. She was well-liked and respected in the industry.



She was happily married to Bob for their almost 25-year marriage, living first in Lexington, Mass., and settling in Bedford, N.H., in 1986. She and Bob enjoyed extensive travel for both business and pleasure, with a particular passion for Hawaii, where she and Bob visited on almost 40 occasions.



Arlene is survived by her three children from her previous marriage to John Dunn: daughter, Lisa M. Martelli and son-in-law, Robert J. Martelli; daughter, Kimberly Dunn Spelman and son-in-law, Jeffrey P. Spelman; and son, Christopher M. Dunn. She also leaves a stepdaughter, Susan C. Krynicki and son-in-law, Steven R. Krynicki; and stepson, Robert W. Driscoll and daughter-in-law, Ellen Driscoll; 10 grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jamie Martelli, Ryan and Rebecca Spelman, Alissa and Benjamin Krynicki, Christopher, Meagan and Daniel Driscoll, and Christopher Dunn and his mother, Kerriann Bellucci. Arlene was quite beloved and will be surely missed.



SERVICES: Due to the national health emergency, a memorial will be held at a later date.



Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations to can be made to at



To view Arlene's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net



