Arlene L. (Duclos) Delahanty
1932 - 2020
Arlene Louise (Duclos) Delahanty, 88, of Manchester, died November 21, 2020 after a short illness.

Born in Manchester on November 18, 1932, she was the daughter of Felix N. and Edesse (Thibeault) Duclos. She was educated in the local parochial school system and graduated from St. Joseph High School.

Prior to retirement, she had helped manage the accounts at her family business, Duclos Auto Body for many years.

Arlene spent much of her free time volunteering for the Catholic Medical Center's Caring Hearts Program. She enjoyed travelling to Bermuda annually with close friends and celebrating every New Year's Eve in Montreal. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family. Every summer, for many years, was spent at Rye beach with her children and grandchildren. Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve were always a special time for her.

She was predeceased by her husband, William F. Delahanty in 2002 and her son, Kevin D. Delahanty in 2006. She was also predeceased by her sister, Nancy Smarse St. Hilaire in 1997.

Family members include her daughter, Kellee Manning and husband David of Hooksett; her son, Brian Delahanty and wife Pamela of Francestown; her daughter-in-law, Lisa (Lafrance) Delahanty; her grandchildren, Liam Delahanty,MD and wife Katelin, Quinn Delahanty; Christopher and Erin Noel Manning; Moira Clark and husband Ben, Kayla Coffey and husband Sean; great grandchildren Owen and Margaret Delahanty and Rory Rae Coffey; nephews, nieces and cousins.

Calling hours will be private for family only. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 27, at 11 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Litchfield. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Special Olympics of NH, 650 Elm St, Suite #200, Manchester, NH 03101.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

November 24, 2020
Kellee, Brian and Family I am very sorry for your family loss. Your Mother was such a wonderful person.
She will be in my thought and prayers.
Richard McGahey
Neighbor
