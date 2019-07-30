Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene May (Merrill) Noseworthy. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Pine Grove Cemetery NH Route 175 Thornton , NH View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

THORNTON - Arlene May (Merrill) Noseworthy, 94, formerly of Thornton, died July 10, 2019, in Rockingham County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Brentwood.Born May 11, 1925, on the family farm in Thornton, she was the daughter of Smith and Isabel (Horner) Merrill. She was the eldest of five children.Arlene attended a one-room schoolhouse in Thornton and earned a high school diploma from Plymouth High School.She married Lewis Noseworthy of Campton on Sept. 12, 1949. She lived in the house they built together on Route 3 in Campton from their marriage until February 2015.Arlene worked on the family farm in Thornton and served as assistant personnel manager at Parker Young paper mill in Lincoln. She was proud to be a housewife and mother.Arlene was an active member of 4-H and Thornton Grange and won many Blue Ribbons at 4-H and Plymouth Fair. She was a hard-working, Depression-era farm girl who was strongly devoted to her family. She cooked, gardened, hayed, made butter, canned and pickled vegetables, raised chickens and sewed.Arlene was predeceased by her husband, Lewis; and her siblings, Donald and Winston Merrill.Family members include her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Susan Noseworthy of Newmarket; her granddaughters, Emily Edes of Wilmington, N.C., and Abby Keller of Rochester; her great-grandson, Nathan Abram Keller; her brothers, Bernard Merrill of Laconia, and Richard Merrill of Thornton; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Monday, August 12, at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 175, Thornton. The Rev. Brian Blair will officiate. Memorial donations may be made the , 166 S. River Road, Bedford, N.H.. 03110 or https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2 Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, Plymouth and Meredith, are in charge of arrangements.

