On Wednesday July 3, 2019, Arlene R Sargent, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 88.



Arlene was born January 26, 1931. She had a career as a registered nurse. During her career she was able to help others both at in-care facilities as well as an emergency responder.



Arlene had a knack for doing things her own way. She had a love for books and could always be found reading something new. She will be remembered for her sharp wit, caring soul, willingness to do for others, headstrong attitude and above all her ability to forgive.



Arlene was preceded in death by her father, George H. Perkins; her mother, Grace J. (Melvin) Perkins; husbands, Richard Nedeau and Ellwood Sargent; her son, Ronald F. Sargent; her grandson, Richard J. Nedeau; and her siblings, Dorothy J. Casey, Robert A. Perkins, and Walter R. Perkins.



She is survived by her sons, Richard A. Nedeau and Russell W. Nedeau; her brother Charles R. Perkins, as well as several grandchildren.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Holbrook Cemetery in Candia, NH.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the , 10 E 40th St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10016, in Arlene's honor.



Published in Union Leader on July 7, 2019

