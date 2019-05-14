BEDFORD - Arline A. O'Neill, 88, of Manchester, died May 8, 2019, in the Inn at Fairview in Hudson.
Born on June 21, 1930, in Manchester, she was the daughter of Chester and Dorothy (Kennedy) Jondrow. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.
She attended local schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls in 1947.
She was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Parish and the former Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, where she was active in the church as a teacher in the Parish CCD Program and a member of the Ladies Guild. She was also a frequent communicant of the Monastery of the Precious Blood.
She was a devoted and loving mother of four daughters, Kathleen M. O'Neill-Savage of Manchester, Susan P. O'Neill of Seattle, Wash., Mary E. O'Neill-Karam of Merrimack, and Barbara A. and her husband Patrick McDermott of Manchester. Her family was her life. She had a very special relationship with her grandchildren and was interested and supportive in all that they did. They include Timothy J. Karam, Scott G. Karam, James J. Savage, Caitrina E. Savage, Andrew J. McDermott and Daniel P. McDermott.
She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 62 years, James J. O'Neill, in 2013, and by her beloved sister, Ruth M. Lynch, in 1989.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, May 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.
A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine's Church on Webster Street. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H.
For online condolences, please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 14, 2019