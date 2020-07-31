1/
Arline M. Passas
1941 - 2020
Arline M. Passas, 78, of Manchester, died on July 28, 2020, at Elliot Hospital, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester on November 29, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Genevieve (Boucher) Lamontagne. Arline was educated in Manchester and was employed as a cashier with Price Chopper, in New York until 1994. She returned to Manchester after her retirement, where she lived for 26 years.

Arline enjoyed spending time gambling at various casinos with her husband George, but her passion was spending time with her grandchildren. Above all, she will be remembered as a devoted, loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother.

Surviving family members include her husband of 57 years, George C. Passas of Manchester; two children, Timothy G. Passas of Manchester, and Christine A. Wiss of Hooksett; two grandchildren, Michaella R. Wiss of Manchester, and Matthew E. Wiss of Hooksett; and three siblings, Robert Lamontagne and wife Susan of Manchester, Stephen Conway of Florida, and Linda Dargie of Florida. Along with her parents, Arline was also predeceased by one brother, Arthur Lamontagne.

All service will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association NH Chapter, 166 S. River Rd., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
July 30, 2020
Chris I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. My deepest condolences to you and your family May your mom be at peace and may your memories bring peace and joy.
Julie Dortona
Coworker
