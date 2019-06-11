Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr Armand A. "Deke" Duclos. View Sign Service Information Farwell Funeral Service, Inc. 18 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03060-2218 (603)-882-0591 Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Dr. Armand A. "Deke" Duclos, 92, formerly of Bedford and Manchester, passed away early Sunday morning, June 9, 2019, in Care One of Concord, Mass., after a period of declining health.



Born in Nashua on July 28, 1926, he was the son of the late Albert O. and Sylvia (Desmarais) Duclos.



In 1944, Deke graduated from Nashua High School.



During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy.



After the war, he attended Saint Anselm College and graduated from the Massachusetts College of Optometry.



Dr. Duclos established his optometry practice in Manchester and also had an office in Jaffrey for many years before retiring.



In his younger days, Deke enjoyed skiing, and was an excellent skater. He was an avid sports fan, closely following all the Boston teams. He especially loved socializing with old and new friends, and spending time with his loved ones. In later years, he enjoyed traveling with his wife on short trips around New England.



Dr. Duclos was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Bedford and previously of St. Catherine Parish in Manchester.



Deke was predeceased by his wife, Denise L. (Cardin) Duclos, whom he married on June 14, 1952. They shared 58 years together until her passing in 2010.



Family members include his children, Laure Murray and her husband Charles of Mechanicville, N.Y., Susan Bowler and her husband Edward of Boxborough, Mass., Paul Duclos and his wife Heather of Canoga Park, Calif., Mary "Mimi" Fisher and her fiance Gabe Guglielmo of Midlothian, Va., and Lise Malone and her husband Michael of Bridgewater, Mass.; his grandchildren, Lynn Dombrowski and her husband Henry, Kristen Murray and her fiance Brendan Nelligan, Michael Bowler and his wife Kate, Kathryn Dargin and her husband Michael, Brian Bowler, Nathan Duclos and his wife Laura, Matthew Duclos and his wife Aubrey, Michelle Duclos and her husband Chris Bradshaw, Kelsey Fisher, Rachel Fisher, Luke Malone, and Jack Malone; and five great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Duclos; and granddaughter Hannah Rose Malone.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, June 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Farwell Funeral Home, 18 Lock St., Nashua.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Interment will take place in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association Northern New England Chapter, Concord Center, 10 Ferry St., Suite 438, Concord, N.H. 03301.



Farwell Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements, (603) 882-0591.





