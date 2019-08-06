MANCHESTER - Armand A. Perreault, 88, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Born June 22, 1931, he was the son of Henry Perreault and Germaine (Lesmerises) Perreault. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.
He enjoyed a lifelong career as an auto technician eventually retiring from State Motors Lincoln in Manchester.
Equal to his passion for cars was his love for NASCAR.
Family members include his wife of 67 years, Nancy (Anderson) Perreault; a son, Steven Perreault and his partner Jeffrey Elliott of Manchester; his grand dog, Zack; his brother, Robert Perreault and his wife Joan of Manchester; his sister, Aline Cote and her husband Moe of Franklin; his brother, Raymond Perreault and his wife Doris of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A chapel service is planned for Thursday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 6, 2019