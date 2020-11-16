Armand E. Gagnon,("B") 87 of Londonderry, NH died Saturday November 14, 2020 in the Pleasant Valley Nursing Center, Derry, NH. He was born in Nashua, NH on April 4, 1933, a son of the late Wilfred and Muriel (Caron) Gagnon. He had been a recent resident of Londonderry having lived in Hudson, NH for over 40 years.
"B" spent two years serving his country during the post Korean war. He then went on to work for AT&T where he was employed as a mechanic for 25 years. Retiring at the young age of 59 "B" spent most of his days fishing or hunting. He was known for his remarkable art of storytelling with every bit of detail and animation. He enjoyed
spending time with his grandchildren teaching them how to fish, shoot BB guns and use a slingshot proficiently. He and his wife Rachel spent much of their time together taking long countryside drives and spending time with their friends and family.
He is survived by his son, Steve A. Gagnon and his wife Kathleen (Dunlea) of Londonderry, NH, their three children Chelsea, Hailey, and Hannah Gagnon, his daughter, Paula J. Prescott of AZ and her three children, Lexi, Zachary, and Jack Prescott; Armand was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Rachel C. (Burgess) Gagnon on October 24, 2020. He was also predeceased by his three brothers, Leo, Raymond and Paul Gagnon.
There are no calling hours. Private graveside services for Armand and Rachel will be held in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
.