Armand G. Martineau, 82, of Hooksett, died December 18, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.
He was born in Boston, MA on December 1, 1937 to Philip and Olivette (LeBlanc) Martineau. He grew up in Dorchester, MA and graduated from Boston College. He later lived in Manchester 10 years before moving to Hooksett in 1973.
Armand was a certified public accountant with the accounting firm of Plodzik and Sanderson CPA's in Concord for many years. In retirement he also worked for the Mercier Group in Canterbury.
He enjoyed reading from his Kindle and going on cruises.
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Lucille Wheeler.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Loretta A. (Lesage) Martineau of Hooksett, two children, Christine Bishop of Hooksett and Steven A, Martineau and wife, Kathleen, of Leominster, MA; a grandson, Ryan Martineau of Leominster, MA; two sisters, Simonne Bowes of Dorchester, MA and Marguerite Gillis of Quincy, MA; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday (12/28) from 10 a.m. to noon followed immediately at noon by a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 22, 2019