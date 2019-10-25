EPPING - Armand J. Caron died peacefully on October 23, 2019, at Poplin Way assisted living facility in Fremont, NH.
He was born on May 2, 1925, in Lowell, Mass. He was the son of the late Andre and Antoinette (Beaudry) Caron. He graduated from Lowell Trade School as an electrician in 1942.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II as a chief electrician.
After his military service, he continued his education by taking a correspondence course in electronics and television from Los Angeles Technical School.
He was employed at the Exeter Manufacturing Company as an electrician from 1945 to 1960. He was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a service manager in Shop 99 from 1960 to 1985. He retired in 1985 as a manager for nuclear services.
For hobbies he loved to make model airplanes, build radios, repair televisions and camping at the lake. He also enjoyed going to the beach and restaurants with his family.
He was predeceased by his wife of almost 47 years, Kathleen (Fredericks) Caron, who died in 1995. Armand is survived by his three daughters, Shirleen Robertson of Epping, NH, Diana Salinder of Epping, NH, and Kelly Williams of Epping, NH. Armand is also survived by four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Michaels Church, 9 Lincoln St., Exeter, NH. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Exeter Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2019