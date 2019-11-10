Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Armand J. Desrosiers, Jr., 79, of New Boston, passed away at Catholic Medical Center on October 16, 2019.



He was born in Manchester on July 6, 1940, the son of the late Armand J. and Stella (Rogala) Desrosiers, Sr. He was a United States



When he was not at the rink, at the store sharpening skates, or at Blakes, he was all about his family. We mirrored this love with a myriad of names for him: Arm, AJ, Uncle Donut, Arnold, and, as his grandchildren called him, Poppy, to name a few. Always ready for a good laugh. Always ready to be goofy, especially with his grandkids. Moreover, nothing made him happier than "freezing his butt off" in the rink watching his grandchildren play hockey and figure skate. Arm's lesser known passions included mowing his lawn, going to the beach without sunscreen, fishing, and frequenting the various casino establishments with his dear friends Frank and Joanne to make generous donations. Lastly, Arm was the original food delivery subscription service-everyday he brought to his lovely "bride" a coffee with milk and no sugar, because she was already sweet enough.



Armand was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Bridget Desrosiers (Lacoursiere).



Family members include his "bride" of 58 years, Janice (Thibeault) Desrosiers; three magnificent sons, Michael Desrosiers and his spouse Diane Fortier of New Boston, Matthew Desrosiers and his husband Gerry Gilbert of Windham, and Dr. Daniel Desrosiers and his wife Dr. Meagan Moore of Scarborough, ME; a beautiful and caring daughter, Kimberly Lassonde and her husband Steven of New Boston; seven amazing grandchildren, Abigail-the super nurse, Benjamin-the rocker, Hannah-the hammer, Kainen-the "K" man, Bretton-the brain, Dylan-the dancer, and Bubs-the Bubs; a wonderful brother, Dr. Ronald Desrosiers of Miami, FL; a lovely sister, Carol Freitas of Manchester; and nephews, nieces and cousins. He loved all.



A celebration of Armand's life will take place at the Backroom. Please visit



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Armand J. Desrosiers, Jr., 79, of New Boston, passed away at Catholic Medical Center on October 16, 2019.He was born in Manchester on July 6, 1940, the son of the late Armand J. and Stella (Rogala) Desrosiers, Sr. He was a United States Army Veteran specializing in signal intelligence and served in the NH Army National Guard. Early on in his career, Armand became a prominent leadership figure in the Manchester Regional Youth Hockey Association, the Manchester Flames organization, and New England and Olympic hockey development. Subsequently, he turned his passion for hockey into a business, in which he owned and operated Skaters Edge with his eldest son for three decades; serving and offering sage wisdom to countless hockey players in the region, from ridding hockey gear of its unique bouquet to player development. He was a fixture to many for innumerable years.When he was not at the rink, at the store sharpening skates, or at Blakes, he was all about his family. We mirrored this love with a myriad of names for him: Arm, AJ, Uncle Donut, Arnold, and, as his grandchildren called him, Poppy, to name a few. Always ready for a good laugh. Always ready to be goofy, especially with his grandkids. Moreover, nothing made him happier than "freezing his butt off" in the rink watching his grandchildren play hockey and figure skate. Arm's lesser known passions included mowing his lawn, going to the beach without sunscreen, fishing, and frequenting the various casino establishments with his dear friends Frank and Joanne to make generous donations. Lastly, Arm was the original food delivery subscription service-everyday he brought to his lovely "bride" a coffee with milk and no sugar, because she was already sweet enough.Armand was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Bridget Desrosiers (Lacoursiere).Family members include his "bride" of 58 years, Janice (Thibeault) Desrosiers; three magnificent sons, Michael Desrosiers and his spouse Diane Fortier of New Boston, Matthew Desrosiers and his husband Gerry Gilbert of Windham, and Dr. Daniel Desrosiers and his wife Dr. Meagan Moore of Scarborough, ME; a beautiful and caring daughter, Kimberly Lassonde and her husband Steven of New Boston; seven amazing grandchildren, Abigail-the super nurse, Benjamin-the rocker, Hannah-the hammer, Kainen-the "K" man, Bretton-the brain, Dylan-the dancer, and Bubs-the Bubs; a wonderful brother, Dr. Ronald Desrosiers of Miami, FL; a lovely sister, Carol Freitas of Manchester; and nephews, nieces and cousins. He loved all.A celebration of Armand's life will take place at the Backroom. Please visit www.phaneuf.net for details. Despite flowers smelling better than hockey equipment, the family encourages donations to the MRYHA Memorial Scholarship to help support future hockey players and community leaders in the region. Please send your gracious support to MYRHA, P.O. Box 4958, Manchester, NH, 03108. Additional information can be found at www.mryha.org/scholarship Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Nov. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close