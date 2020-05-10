So sorry to hear of Armands passing. We spent many afternoons sitting in Auburn Lifecare lobby enjoying his company.
Our sincere condolences.
Peg & Maureen
(John Foley's daughters)
Worcester - Armand J. Halle, 91 of Worcester, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Auburn of COVID-19. He was the son of the late Alfred and Alphonsine (Larochelle) Halle. Pre-deceased by his wife Therese (1995), 3 siblings and one grandchild.
Mr. Halle is survived by his four daughters, Denise M. (Paul) Carlson, Cecile G. (Steven) Lewis, twin daughters Karen F. (Brian) Barrows with whom he lived previously and Louise P. Halle; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gertrude Melancon of Worcester and Irene Desruisseaux of Manchester, NH along with 2 sister-in-laws of Manchester, NH and many relatives and friends.
Mr. Halle was born June 23, 1928 in Manchester, NH. He graduated from Ste. Marie grammar school in Manchester, NH, St. Edmunds in Vermont and attended St. Michael's College in Vermont.
He worked at the former J.F. McElwain shoe shop and many years as an automotive part salesman, all in Manchester NH. Armand moved to Worcester in 1966 and was a master printer at Heffernan Press for 26 years.
Mr. Halle was a veteran of the Korean War, serving as a corporal in the Army from 1951 to 1953. He served in France as an interpreter.
He was a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church until its' closing in 2008. He was a French and English lector from 1966 until the church closed. He was also an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Society and a member of Holy Name's Golden Age Club. He was a life member of the Sacred Heart League and a charter and life member of Post 1749 of the Catholic War Vets of Ste. Marie Church in Manchester NH. He was also a member of the Central MA Korean War Veterans in Worcester MA.
In his younger years, he was an avid baseball player in high school and college and at 18 yrs. old was a pitcher in the Manchester, NH Sunset League and the Manchester Park League, serving also as a coach and manager.
Mr. Halle was patriotic and thoroughly enjoyed singing. He sang for many years on the church choir, and even at the nursing home he would break out in song where the staff and residents would comment on his beautiful voice. He loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and dance, his face would light up when he was able to see his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was proud of his grandson's service in the Marines and of his granddaughter, who is an active duty nurse in the Air Force.
He requests that flowers be omitted, and memorial donations made to Our Lady of the Angels Church Memorial Fund.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Lifecare Center of Auburn for their dedicated care to our father, especially in these unprecedented times.
Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services for Mr. Halle will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of the Angels Church, Worcester and burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH. A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Our Lady of the Angels Church.
If you wish to watch the funeral services of Mr. Halle, the video will be available on his obituary located at www.Royfuneral.com anytime after 4PM on Saturday, May 9.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Mr. Halle or to sign his online guestbook, please visit www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.