Armand L. Bilodeau
1931 - 2020
Armand L. Bilodeau, 89, died July 3, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was born on July 3, 1931 the son of Louis and Alma (Tanguay) Bilodeau. He served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was a longtime parishioner of Ste. Marie Church.

Family members include one son, David A. Bilodeau (Lorraine) of Manchester, two daughters, Michelle Richard (Marc) of Loudon, Lisa Lacasse (Daniel) of Weare, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Therese R. (Cote) Bilodeau on March 8, 2015, and a son, Rene H. Bilodeau on October 6, 1979.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 am in Mt. Calvary Cemetery

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to an organization pertaining to cancer.

J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH 03103
(603) 625-6436
