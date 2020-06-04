Armand Walter Osgood
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Armand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Armand Walter Osgood, 77, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Veterans Hospital in West Roxbury, MA.

Armand was born on October 8, 1942, in Claremont, NH, the son of the late Russell and Irene (Laro) Osgood. He served in the US Army for three years between 1962 and 1964.

Armand owned and ran many companies including vending, specialized cleaning, real estate, and advertising businesses.He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, andworking with his hands.

Armand is survived by his three sons; David of Chicago, IL, Daniel of Atlanta, GA, and Eric of Goose Creek, SC; brothers Robert (Lorene) and Paul (Kathy) of Grantham, NH, and sisters Louise Carey of New London, NH, and Pauline Hayward of Whitinsville, MA. In addition to his parents Armand was predeceased by his wife Rosa in December, 2019.

The family will hold private services at Praise Assembly of God Church in Tilton.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved