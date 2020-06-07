Armand Welch
1939 - 2020
Armand Welch, 80, of Concord passed away on May 27, 2020. Armand spent his life as a heavy truck and equipment operator. Many fondly remember Armand from his days working at Audley and Pike Corps before finishing his career at Auto Wholesalers in Hooksett where he had a treasured friendship with John Kelley and the staff. Armand will be missed by many including his brother of Bedford NH and his niece Elaine Paul of San Diego CA and countless friends. He was predeceased by the love of his life Pauline Courtois. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with his care


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
