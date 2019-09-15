Arol Joseph Charbonneau, 100, of Ruskin Fla., died August 10 peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born in Waterbury, Conn., on December 2, 1918, the son of the late Napoleon and Blanche Charbonneau. He was a WWII veteran who received the Bronze Star, Silver Star, Purple Heart and Campaign Medal as well as other commendations during his time in active service with the United States Army.
Arol retired from the Daniel Webster Council of N.H. after serving with the Boy Scouts of America for 37 years in various capacities. He was a dedicated, honorable and gracious man who also served in the various communities he lived in over the years.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Eileen, in 1980. Arol is survived by his wife, Jane E., with whom he spent 38 years of marriage, with as well as his eight children: Arol Jr. (Joyce), Barbara Maciejewski (Chris), David (Denise), Debra Campbell (Billy), Joel (Paula), Kim Giles (Tom), Andrea (Bruce) and Lawrence. He also leaves behind five stepchildren: Michael Luksza, Joseph Luksza (Maureen), Bruce Luksza (Carol), Catherine Kent (Steve) and Richard Luksza (Amy-Jo). He was predeceased by Thomas Luksza. Arol was predeceased by his four sisters: Adelaide, Anita, Arline and Ann with one surviving brother Arthur. Arol also has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Memorial contributions may be given in Arol's name to the Daniel Webster Council, BSA Manchester, NH.
On September 21, 2019, a Catholic Mass will be held in Goffstown, NH, at St Lawrence Church, 1 E. Union Street at 10 a.m. He will be interred at the West Lawn Cemetery in Goffstown.
What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone, but what is woven into the lives and hearts of others. May he rest in peace with God's love.
