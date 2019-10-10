WARREN - Arthur C. Ward, 94 of Warren, taxied the runway and was cleared for his final flight on Oct. 2, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in Amagansett, N.Y., on Aug. 10, 1925, he was the son of Arthur J. Ward and Margaret Healy Ward. He lived for a time in New York City and New Jersey.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Ocean theater.
Art met and married the love of his life, Virginia Beal Ward, in 1946 in Washington D.C., and they made their home together in New Jersey before retiring.
He was an avid aviator and proud of his many accomplishments in the field of aviation and aviation electronics. Art spent many years as owner of C&W Aero Services in Caldwell N.J.
Family members include his wife of 73 years, Virginia; his grandson, Christopher Ward (Sylvia); his nephew and niece, Michael and Jeanne Clark, nephew Daniel Clark (Linda), niece Diane Clark-Holland (Bob), nephew Joseph Vopelak and niece Karen Reed; and many cousins who he enjoyed a close relationship with. He was predeceased by his parents; and his son, Stephen Ward.
.
SERVICES: Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 10, 2019