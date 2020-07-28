GILFORD----- Arthur D. Stickney, 74, of Intervale Road, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Arthur was born on July 10, 1945, in Sikeston, MO, the son of Everett and Virgie (Williams) Stickney. He spent his career as a cable man for New England Telephone Company. Arthur was also a long-time call firefighter for both the Gilford and Laconia Fire Departments. He was a very devoted and active Board member of the Belknap County Sportsmen's Association for many many years.
Arthur will be remembered for his love of family, fishing, and his beautiful vegetable gardens.
Arthur is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Dianne (Brown)
Stickney; his son, Timothy Stickney and his wife, Sandra; his daughter,
Pamela Stickney-Nason; and his granddaughters, Grace and Jillian
Nason and Sofia Stickney. He also leaves behind his sisters, Betty Ann Sipple and her husband, Henry and Carolyn Bond; his brother-in-laws, Donald Brown and his wife, Jane and Michael Brown; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Debra and his brother, Richard.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance, with 50 guests permitted in the Funeral Home at a time. Social Distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford, NH.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations in Arthur's name be made to Central VNA and Hospice, 780 North Main Street, Laconia, NH 03426.
