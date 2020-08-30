Arthur E. Reynolds, 83, of Bradford, NH, passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was born in East Derry, NH on October 15, 1936, a son of the late Ralph and Mabel (Kelley) Reynolds. Arthur proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1954-1963, achieving the rank of Sgt. He also served his community as a call firefighter on the East Derry Fire Department from 1958 to 1970 at which time he had risen through the ranks, to the rank of call fire chief. Three years later he was appointed to full time chief, he was dedicated to that role until his retirement in 1993. Among his many achievements were the construction of a modern fire station in the early 1970's and a substation later. Chief Reynolds was instrumental in the creation of a search and rescue dive team, which he was also a member. His top priority was a high level of fire safety for the community, as well as the betterment of fire equipment and the safety and training of his fire personnel. After retirement from the fire service he owned and operated A.E. Reynolds Tree Service. Retiring in Bradford, NH, he enjoyed family, fresh air, wildlife, and stood ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. Arthur was always ready for a trip to the Schoolhouse Cafe with his wife Joan and meeting with his old firefighter brothers for breakfast and sharing stories.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan (Higgins) Reynolds of Bradford; one son, Jeffrey Reynolds, one daughter, Susan Brown, his grandson, Harrison Sneck, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Richard Reynolds, two sisters, Helen Vallone and Ruth Hearn.
There are no calling hours. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held by the family on Saturday October 3, 2020. Further details will be posted on the Peabody Funeral Home website. Memorial contributions may be made to a non-profit of your choice or the New Hampshire Police, Fire, EMS, Foundation https://www.nhpfef.com/contributing/
in Arthur's name.