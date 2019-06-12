Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM NH State Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EPPING - Arthur Francis "Art" Soucy Jr., 83, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019, in Elliot Hospital in Manchester after battling myasthenia gravis and cancer.



Born in Nashua on Jan. 18, 1936, he was the son of Arthur Francis Soucy Sr. and Marguerite Adele (Gagnon) Soucy Boldini.



He attended Wilton and Manchester grade schools. In 1954, he graduated from Bishop Brady High School.



On Jan. 18, 1955, he enlisted in the



Arthur, under the G.I. Bill, graduated from Hesser Business College in 1961, studying accounting and business administration. He also attended Northeastern University in Boston.



He was a chief financial officer for medium-sized manufacturing companies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. In addition, he was a driver for Flightline Limousine Service for three years before retiring in 1999.



On Dec. 31, 1979, he had his first date with Gail Boutelle. On Oct. 23, 1982, he married Gail the love of his life, and they had a wonderful, loving, happy marriage and 40-year life together. They took many road trips and enjoyed camping, dances, bowling and socializing with family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, especially "the fights", MMA, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and also enjoyed college sports.



After retiring, they donated furniture and furnishings to charity, hitched up their new 35' fifth wheel travel trailer to their 3/4 ton diesel pick-up truck and toured our beautiful country for six years. They wintered in Georgia, Texas on Matagorda Bay on the Gulf of Mexico and Florida. Some summers were spent in New Hampshire as well as touring the country and visiting many places of interest. Many new friendships were made and maintained to this day. Arthur also loved playing poker and cribbage.



After looking all over the country for the place to settle down, they came back to New Hampshire and settled in Epping. He enjoyed sitting on the porch and enjoyed the birds, little critters and nature. He was a quiet, humble, honest compassionate man, always lending a helping hand - a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and loyal friend. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He loved babies, children and his family very much.



He was predeceased by his father, Arthur F. Soucy Sr.; his mother, Marguerite Adele Gagnon Soucy Boldini; many uncles, aunts, cousins and their beloved 9-year-old Basset hound, Alphonse Hermus Soucy, a loyal and loving "child" of the family.



Family members include his wife of 36 years, Gail Boutelle Soucy; his daughter, Cheryl A. Merriam of Middleboro, Mass.; his son, Arthur F. Soucy III and his wife Rachel of East Taunton, Mass.; his daughter, Denise M. Soucy and her wife Patti DePew of Marshfield, Mass.; grandchildren, Andrew R. Soucy of Taunton, Mass., Marina L. Donahue and her husband Adam Donahue of East Taunton, Mass., Shawn A Merriam of Milford, and Kelsey N. Merriam of Palm Desert, Calif.; his sisters, Corinne Scarlett of Manchester, Suzanne Scarlett and her husband Andre of Deltona, Fla., and Marguerite Girard of Deerfield; and cousins.



.



SERVICES: There are no funeral services or calling hours.



A graveside service is planned for Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank or the .



The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to countless prayer warriors here and across the country for their diligence in praying for Art during his illness.



Brewitt Funeral and Cremation Services of Epping is in charge of arrangements.





