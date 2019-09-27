MERRIMACK - Arthur George "Art" Ducharme, 73, of Merrimack, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in the Community Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Nashua, he was the son of the late Henry and Estelle Ducharme.
He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1965 to 1972.
He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 633 while working for Anheuser-Busch for 35 years. After retiring, Arthur joined the Merrimack Police Department where he thoroughly enjoyed serving the community as a traffic controller and crossing guard for 13 years.
Arthur, an avid Boston Bruins fan, spent his free time fishing, boating, fly-tying and spending time with his family at his lake house, which he built with the help of dear friends and his father-in-law. Some of his other hobbies included gardening, creating stained glass art and brain game puzzles.
In his earlier years in Merrimack, he was a member of the Historical Society and helped to form a Boy Scout Troop, which met at Anheuser-Busch. For the past five years he has been an active member of the Merrimack Crimeline helping to raise funds for the Merrimack Police Department's anonymous tip line and other department endeavors.
He will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife of 51 years, Susan Ducharme of Merrimack; his daughter, Melissa Thomson and her husband David of Merrimack; his son, Derek Ducharme and his wife Krystal of Manchester; his sister, Denise Laporte and her husband Gary of Hudson; his mother-in-law, Constance Kudalis; his grandchildren, Austen and Angel Thomson and Owen Ducharme; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father in-law, Roger Bleau; and stepfather-in-law, Anthony Kudalis Jr.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Homestead Restaurant, 641 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice House at www.hhhc.org or at .
