Gibb Dodge passed away on June 28, 2020 at the age of 91 at Market Square Memory Care in South Paris, Maine. His wife and daughter were by his side. Gibb lived the last 15 years on a journey amidst the fog of Alzheimer's disease.
Born in 1929 in Charlton, Massachusetts, he was the only child of Arthur Gibbs Dodge, Sr. and Helen (Hanson) Dodge.
Gibb received an associates degree from Boston University (1949), a BS in Forestry from the University of Massachusetts (1953) and a Masters in Forest Science from Harvard University (1961) after completing graduate work on the Quabbin Reservoir Lands in Petersham, Massachusetts.
Gibb served in the Army at Fort Riley, Kansas from 1953-55 and U.S. Army Intelligence Center in photo interpretation and mapping until 1957.
Gibb's forestry career began as a Service Forester in Rhode Island. In 1960, he moved his young family to Conway, New Hampshire and established firm roots serving as County Forester with the University of New Hampshire Extension Service until 1969. He was then appointed RC & D (Recreation, Conservation, and Development) Forester until he served as UNH Extension Forestry Program Leader in 1979 until his semi-retirement in 1987. During his forestry career, Gibb was a pioneer in satellite imagery using Landsat technology. He was able to capture new information about northern New Hampshire forests not previously available. He led the Extension Forestry staff through the fuelwood projects sparked by the energy crisis of the 1970's. He was successful in bringing forestry to the New Hampshire citizens through the development of the NH Public Television series, "Talking About Trees." He was a prolific writer with "Northern Logger" bringing regional recognition to forestry in NH. A highlight every year for Gibb was the role of Master of Ceremonies for Woodsmen's Field Day at the Fryeburg Fair. He served in that role from 1967, when it started, until 1974. He enjoyed every minute.
Gibb received many commendations and awards, most notably, the New England Society of Foresters' Distinguished Service Award and he was elected Society of American Foresters Fellow in 1991. In his retirement, he served as an adjunct professor at UNH College of Lifelong Learning and Berlin Technical College. He and an associate were hired to perambulate, clear and mark the boundaries of the Town of Colebrook, a two-year job which he loved.
Gibb devoted himself thoroughly to his work, but did not fail to serve the communities in which he lived, the churches in which he worshiped, the people he met along the way, nor to enjoy the fun things in life.
He served two terms in the NH State Legislature. He served as town moderator in Conway and Columbia, NH. He became a certified ski instructor. He taught in the Junior Ski Programs in North Conway and Colebrook, NH. He was the church moderator, deacon, trustee and Sunday school teacher at the Second Congregational Church in Conway. He was a 50+ year member of the Masonic Lodge.
Gibb loved to play golf and in the later days of his life was more interested in picking up stray golf balls than hitting them. He had fun anyway. He was a musician, playing the drums all of his life, whose primary interest was jazz, but had to convert to country music when he moved north. He had fun anyway. He loved skiing, biking, gardening and traveling. When his wife, Irene, asked him, "Why do you want to spend money on traveling when you don't remember anything about the trip once you are home?"
He replied, "I know I don't remember, but I enjoy it while I am there." He had fun anyway. He danced the night away at his grandson's wedding 21 months ago though his memories were few. He had fun anyway. Ultimately, he forgot his work, his friends, where he had been, where he was, his speech became difficult, BUT, he always had a ready smile, a gentle disposition, and was always able to say, "I want to help anyway I can."
Gibb was married to Claire (Shaylor) Dodge, the mother of his children, until her death in 1989. He leaves behind his wife, Irene (St. Gelais-Arnold) Dodge of Fryeburg, Maine, a son, Jed Madison Dodge and his wife, Carol Saunders of Sydney, Australia. He leaves a daughter, JoAnne Dodge Kane and her husband, Bill and their three sons; William Dodge Kane and Denisse Sambrano of Berlin, NH, Nicholas Arthur Kane and his wife, Bailey Damon of Lovell, Maine and Thomas Madison Kane of Lovell, Maine. His great-grandchildren, Stella Claire Kane and William Robert Kane of Berlin, NH. He also leaves two nieces and their spouses; Julie Shaylor and Scott Hunter of Tewksbury, Massachusetts and Karen Shaylor Wong and Stephen Wong of Charlotte, North Carolina, and a favorite cousin, Janice Dodge Alton and husband, Lee from Millbury, Massachusetts.
There will be no services at this time. Hopefully, we will be able to celebrate his wonderful life with friends and loved ones at a later time.
Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We only have today.
Let us begin. ---Mother Teresa
Gibb's family would like to express their appreciation to all the staff at Market Square Memory Care in South Paris, Maine, who provide patient, compassionate care to all their residents. They too, are heroes without capes. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Gibb's memory may contribute to Memory Care at Market Square, 3 Market Square, South Paris, Maine 04281.