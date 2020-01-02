MANCHESTER - Arthur H. Favreau, 90, of Manchester, N.H., passed away at St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Dec. 28, 2019, after a brief period of failing health.
Born on Jan. 14, 1929, to Oscar and Victoria (Proulx) Favreau, Arthur was a lifelong resident of Manchester who would go on to marry his best friend and loving wife of 69 years, Cecile (Allard) Favreau.
Adept with his hands, Arthur worked as a machine operator at the International Paper company for 35 years, and was also proud of his service in the U.S. National Guard. Arthur was always keeping busy; whether he was woodworking, taking care of his home, or fixing various things, he always held cleanliness, order and hard work in high regard. Arthur was also a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Parish for over 70 years. Above all, Arthur loved his family immensely, and was always devoted to his wife and family. He will be dearly missed at all of the family gatherings to come.
Arthur is survived by his wife Cecile (Allard) Favreau; sister Theresa Doyon; sister-in-law Theresa Boisvert; five brothers-in-law Roland, Gerard, Maurice, Ralph and Roger Allard and six God-children. Arthur's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the care and compassion given to Arthur.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH, and will continue Saturday, Jan. 4, from 8-10 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 172 Belmont St. Manchester, NH, with a cemetery committal following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
To view Arthur's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 2, 2020