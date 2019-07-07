Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM The Manchester Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur H. Langley 57, of Manchester died July 1, 2019, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, after a hard-fought, courageous battle with a glioblastoma. He had his loving family by his side.



Born in Manchester on March 31, 1962, to Patricia (Themelis) Langley and the late Dr. James Langley DDS. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City, and graduated from St. Paul's School in 1981; St. Anselm College in 1986; and later earned an MBA from SNHU. Arthur worked for UPS for 30 years and just recently retired.



He grew up playing goalie for the Manchester Flames, St. Paul's School and St. Anselm College. He also won mini one-on-one with his longtime friend Brian Hayward.



His love of sports resonated through his coaching. He was a baseball coach at Manchester South Little League while his son played baseball. He also coached his son's hockey teams at Pro Ambitions, Cyclones and the Manchester Flames. He knew how to get every player to enjoy and truly love the game. He treated each player like his own. He always had the most motivating pregame and bench speeches.



More recently, his passion for coaching turned into his passion for announcing baseball and hockey games at Gill Stadium and JFK in Manchester.



Arthur was very charismatic; he had a smile that would light up a room and a presence that was magnetic. His children always referred to him as the fun guy. Arthur will be remembered as a hard-working, humble man but above all else will be remembered as a loving husband and father to his two amazing children. He was heavily involved in his children's activities whether it was at a skating rink, baseball field, golf course, road race or dance recital, he was their number one supporter and fan.



He was predeceased by his father, Dr. James Langley DDS. Arthur's family includes his loving, dedicated wife of 28 years, Lisa A (Hudoba) Langley; two children, Emily E. Langley and Eric J. Langley; his mother, Patricia Langley of Rye; sister, Maura Langley of Portsmouth; brother, JM Langley of Manchester; mother and father-in-law, Carole and Rod Hudoba of Manchester; and sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Larry Cuoco of Auburn, Mass.



Arthur had many meaningful and funny sayings, one of his favorites that he would repeatedly say to the children, is "Surround yourself with good people and good things will happen."



There are truly too many people to thank, however, the family would like to thank the following for their compassion and support during this time: Dr. Rosenbaum, Dr. Rao, Dr. Linda Bi neurosurgeon, Sara RN shunt nurse from BWH, Elliot Regional Cancer Center, Manchester VNA, 7th floor staff at Spaulding, BWH 9th floor, MGH Lunder 8th floor, Community Hospice House, Barry Steinberg, Hubie McDonough, Ron Plante, Wendy Soares, Bob Manning, Paul Fabrizio, Matt Bohane, Jeff Belliveau, our wonderful neighbors, and everyone for the prayers, messages, cards, meals and monetary donations, they are all so appreciated.



Lastly, remember the world changes from year to year, our lives day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Funeral service and burial will be private, and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, at The Manchester Country Club.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arthur Langley can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Ma 02284-9168 or to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054.



To leave a message of condolence, please go to



Born in Manchester on March 31, 1962, to Patricia (Themelis) Langley and the late Dr. James Langley DDS. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City, and graduated from St. Paul's School in 1981; St. Anselm College in 1986; and later earned an MBA from SNHU. Arthur worked for UPS for 30 years and just recently retired.



He grew up playing goalie for the Manchester Flames, St. Paul's School and St. Anselm College. He also won mini one-on-one with his longtime friend Brian Hayward.



His love of sports resonated through his coaching. He was a baseball coach at Manchester South Little League while his son played baseball. He also coached his son's hockey teams at Pro Ambitions, Cyclones and the Manchester Flames. He knew how to get every player to enjoy and truly love the game. He treated each player like his own. He always had the most motivating pregame and bench speeches.



More recently, his passion for coaching turned into his passion for announcing baseball and hockey games at Gill Stadium and JFK in Manchester.



Arthur was very charismatic; he had a smile that would light up a room and a presence that was magnetic. His children always referred to him as the fun guy. Arthur will be remembered as a hard-working, humble man but above all else will be remembered as a loving husband and father to his two amazing children. He was heavily involved in his children's activities whether it was at a skating rink, baseball field, golf course, road race or dance recital, he was their number one supporter and fan.



He was predeceased by his father, Dr. James Langley DDS. Arthur's family includes his loving, dedicated wife of 28 years, Lisa A (Hudoba) Langley; two children, Emily E. Langley and Eric J. Langley; his mother, Patricia Langley of Rye; sister, Maura Langley of Portsmouth; brother, JM Langley of Manchester; mother and father-in-law, Carole and Rod Hudoba of Manchester; and sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Larry Cuoco of Auburn, Mass.



Arthur had many meaningful and funny sayings, one of his favorites that he would repeatedly say to the children, is "Surround yourself with good people and good things will happen."



There are truly too many people to thank, however, the family would like to thank the following for their compassion and support during this time: Dr. Rosenbaum, Dr. Rao, Dr. Linda Bi neurosurgeon, Sara RN shunt nurse from BWH, Elliot Regional Cancer Center, Manchester VNA, 7th floor staff at Spaulding, BWH 9th floor, MGH Lunder 8th floor, Community Hospice House, Barry Steinberg, Hubie McDonough, Ron Plante, Wendy Soares, Bob Manning, Paul Fabrizio, Matt Bohane, Jeff Belliveau, our wonderful neighbors, and everyone for the prayers, messages, cards, meals and monetary donations, they are all so appreciated.



Lastly, remember the world changes from year to year, our lives day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Funeral service and burial will be private, and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, at The Manchester Country Club.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arthur Langley can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Ma 02284-9168 or to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054.



To leave a message of condolence, please go to







Arthur H. Langley 57, of Manchester died July 1, 2019, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, after a hard-fought, courageous battle with a glioblastoma. He had his loving family by his side.Born in Manchester on March 31, 1962, to Patricia (Themelis) Langley and the late Dr. James Langley DDS. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City, and graduated from St. Paul's School in 1981; St. Anselm College in 1986; and later earned an MBA from SNHU. Arthur worked for UPS for 30 years and just recently retired.He grew up playing goalie for the Manchester Flames, St. Paul's School and St. Anselm College. He also won mini one-on-one with his longtime friend Brian Hayward.His love of sports resonated through his coaching. He was a baseball coach at Manchester South Little League while his son played baseball. He also coached his son's hockey teams at Pro Ambitions, Cyclones and the Manchester Flames. He knew how to get every player to enjoy and truly love the game. He treated each player like his own. He always had the most motivating pregame and bench speeches.More recently, his passion for coaching turned into his passion for announcing baseball and hockey games at Gill Stadium and JFK in Manchester.Arthur was very charismatic; he had a smile that would light up a room and a presence that was magnetic. His children always referred to him as the fun guy. Arthur will be remembered as a hard-working, humble man but above all else will be remembered as a loving husband and father to his two amazing children. He was heavily involved in his children's activities whether it was at a skating rink, baseball field, golf course, road race or dance recital, he was their number one supporter and fan.He was predeceased by his father, Dr. James Langley DDS. Arthur's family includes his loving, dedicated wife of 28 years, Lisa A (Hudoba) Langley; two children, Emily E. Langley and Eric J. Langley; his mother, Patricia Langley of Rye; sister, Maura Langley of Portsmouth; brother, JM Langley of Manchester; mother and father-in-law, Carole and Rod Hudoba of Manchester; and sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Larry Cuoco of Auburn, Mass.Arthur had many meaningful and funny sayings, one of his favorites that he would repeatedly say to the children, is "Surround yourself with good people and good things will happen."There are truly too many people to thank, however, the family would like to thank the following for their compassion and support during this time: Dr. Rosenbaum, Dr. Rao, Dr. Linda Bi neurosurgeon, Sara RN shunt nurse from BWH, Elliot Regional Cancer Center, Manchester VNA, 7th floor staff at Spaulding, BWH 9th floor, MGH Lunder 8th floor, Community Hospice House, Barry Steinberg, Hubie McDonough, Ron Plante, Wendy Soares, Bob Manning, Paul Fabrizio, Matt Bohane, Jeff Belliveau, our wonderful neighbors, and everyone for the prayers, messages, cards, meals and monetary donations, they are all so appreciated.Lastly, remember the world changes from year to year, our lives day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away.SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Funeral service and burial will be private, and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, at The Manchester Country Club.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arthur Langley can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Ma 02284-9168 or to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054.To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com . Arthur H. Langley 57, of Manchester died July 1, 2019, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, after a hard-fought, courageous battle with a glioblastoma. He had his loving family by his side.Born in Manchester on March 31, 1962, to Patricia (Themelis) Langley and the late Dr. James Langley DDS. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City, and graduated from St. Paul's School in 1981; St. Anselm College in 1986; and later earned an MBA from SNHU. Arthur worked for UPS for 30 years and just recently retired.He grew up playing goalie for the Manchester Flames, St. Paul's School and St. Anselm College. He also won mini one-on-one with his longtime friend Brian Hayward.His love of sports resonated through his coaching. He was a baseball coach at Manchester South Little League while his son played baseball. He also coached his son's hockey teams at Pro Ambitions, Cyclones and the Manchester Flames. He knew how to get every player to enjoy and truly love the game. He treated each player like his own. He always had the most motivating pregame and bench speeches.More recently, his passion for coaching turned into his passion for announcing baseball and hockey games at Gill Stadium and JFK in Manchester.Arthur was very charismatic; he had a smile that would light up a room and a presence that was magnetic. His children always referred to him as the fun guy. Arthur will be remembered as a hard-working, humble man but above all else will be remembered as a loving husband and father to his two amazing children. He was heavily involved in his children's activities whether it was at a skating rink, baseball field, golf course, road race or dance recital, he was their number one supporter and fan.He was predeceased by his father, Dr. James Langley DDS. Arthur's family includes his loving, dedicated wife of 28 years, Lisa A (Hudoba) Langley; two children, Emily E. Langley and Eric J. Langley; his mother, Patricia Langley of Rye; sister, Maura Langley of Portsmouth; brother, JM Langley of Manchester; mother and father-in-law, Carole and Rod Hudoba of Manchester; and sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Larry Cuoco of Auburn, Mass.Arthur had many meaningful and funny sayings, one of his favorites that he would repeatedly say to the children, is "Surround yourself with good people and good things will happen."There are truly too many people to thank, however, the family would like to thank the following for their compassion and support during this time: Dr. Rosenbaum, Dr. Rao, Dr. Linda Bi neurosurgeon, Sara RN shunt nurse from BWH, Elliot Regional Cancer Center, Manchester VNA, 7th floor staff at Spaulding, BWH 9th floor, MGH Lunder 8th floor, Community Hospice House, Barry Steinberg, Hubie McDonough, Ron Plante, Wendy Soares, Bob Manning, Paul Fabrizio, Matt Bohane, Jeff Belliveau, our wonderful neighbors, and everyone for the prayers, messages, cards, meals and monetary donations, they are all so appreciated.Lastly, remember the world changes from year to year, our lives day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away.SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Funeral service and burial will be private, and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, at The Manchester Country Club.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arthur Langley can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Ma 02284-9168 or to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054.To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on July 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close