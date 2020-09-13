Arthur H. Sanborn, 84, passed away on September 10, 2020 at the Arbors of Bedford, NH, after a period of declining health with Alzheimers. It was the day after he and his wife "Betty" celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. He was born on June 30, 1936 in Manchester, NH, the son of the late M. Dean and Rena M. (Stone) Sanborn.
A lifelong resident of Candia, he was educated in the Candia school system and was a graduate of Central High School in Manchester. He also received an Associate's Degree in Dairy Science from the Thompson School of Agriculture at UNH.
Arthur was a US Army Veteran, serving as a cook in Alaska from 1954-1956. In 1964, Arthur and Betty built their home on the Sanborn family property in Candia. He was a businessman in Candia for 60 years, he and his late son David ran the family business, Sanborn Farm Building Materials and Feeds for 40 years.
He was very active in the community of Candia, serving on the Mini-Site Plan Review Committee, Solid Waste Committee, and as a Town Selectman for many years, as well as a member of the Planning Board. He was Co-Founder and Past president of Sanborn Family Association, Vice President of Rockingham County Farm Bureau Federation, Director of NH Farm Bureau Young People's Association, former member of the Candia Volunteer Fireman's Association, and was a former deacon and trustee for the Candia Congregational Church and the First Baptist Church of Candia. He also was a former member of Rockingham Lodge No., 76, F& AM of Candia.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The joy of his life was his only child, son David Sanborn who predeceased him in 2013. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth A. (Chase) Sanborn of Candia, NH; his daughter-in-law JoAnn (Proulx) Gula and her husband David of Epsom, NH; 2 granddaughters, Krystal Pfeiffer and her husband J. Grant, of Candia, NH and Jessica Sanborn of Candia, NH; 2 great grandsons, Corbyn Kio and Wesley Pfeiffer of Candia, NH; and his sister Ruth Sanborn Fowler and her husband, Dr. Edward Fowler of Candia, NH.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Candia, located on 188 Deerfield Rd., Candia, NH. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, face masks will be required by all in attendance. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Holbrook Cemetery in Candia, NH. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either the First Baptist Church of Candia, PO Box 164, Candia, NH 03034; or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 166 South River Rd., Bedford, NH 03110.
For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com
.