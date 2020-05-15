Arthur Herbert "Skip" Moulton, age 87, lifelong resident of Alton, crossed to the other side on May 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on September 26, 1932, in Alton, a son of Herbert John Moulton and Lillian Mae (Varney) Moulton, he was immensely proud of being born, lived, worked and died in Alton. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
Skip lived a quiet life, happy to be home, where he loved and cared for his family and home with pride and great admiration. He was the one everyone went to for help or advice, which he gave freely and with much generosity. He loved fabricating metal and tinkering in his garage. He loved being outside working on his wood pile, mowing his lawn, working on his vehicles, or helping to fix things people brought to him, he enjoyed those mechanical challenges. He also thoroughly enjoyed arguing about politics and no one had any difficulty knowing where he stood. He was quite curious and interested in life. He read extensively to satisfy his inquisitive mind. Learning to Google was a highlight of his most recent years.
Skip was a wonderful husband to the love of his life Ann of 53 years, who predeceased him in 2009. He loved his children: Alan Moulton of Concord, Amy and husband Steve Madden and daughter Brenna of Wolfeboro, brother Carl and wife Linda Moulton, their children Scott and Chris, sister in law Diantha Moulton, her daughter Sharon and husband Glenn Lamper , sister in law Albia Bondar, her daughter Kathy and husband Brian Pitts and baby Kinsley, also other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Frederick Moulton and Francis Moulton.
Due to the unexpected events visiting the world at present, we will determine an appropriate time to gather to celebrate Skip's life, sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to: Central NH VNA/Hospice, 780 No. Main St. Laconia, NH 03246. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2020.