MANCHESTER - Arthur Kamberis, 99, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born in Manchester on Jan. 10, 1920, he was the son of Therapon and Kanela (Hatziconstantis) Kamberis. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
He was educated in the Manchester school system.
During World War II, he proudly served in the Pacific Theater with the U.S. Army. He fought in the last major battle for Okinawa. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant and earned many commendations.
He met and married Kalliope Krideras in July 1959, and together they shared 58 years of life, laughter and love until her passing in 2017.
Arthur worked as a mechanic for Quinn Freight Lines with 30 years of service. He was also briefly employed by Auclair Transportation and a member of the Teamsters Union Local #633.
He was a social and giving man and after retiring, he enjoyed a life of public service. Arthur volunteered with the Salvation Army for nearly 30 years. He looked forward to the Christmas time festivities when he would serve the community with his fellow volunteers.
Arthur was a faithful member of Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church and served two terms as vice president of the Assumption Parish Council. He also enjoyed helping at the church's annual Greekfest.
In addition, Arthur was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fly-fishing. He enjoyed watching sports especially the former Boston Braves. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.
Arthur was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Kalliope Kamberis in 2017; his brother George Kamberis; and his sister, Katherine Somers.
Family members include a son, George Kamberis and his fiancee Beverly Ketel of Madbury; a daughter, Maria LaBrie and her husband Pierre of Hooksett; his two granddaughters, Alexis LaBrie and Kristen LaBrie, both of Hooksett; three of his brothers, Angelo Camberis and Peter Camberis of Manchester, and Demetrios Kamberis of Largo, Fla.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday, Jan. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester. The Trisagion service is planned for 6 p.m. with Father Gregory Trakas.
The funeral service will celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. from the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 111 Island Pond Road, Manchester. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Arthur's name be made to the church.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 31, 2019