To the entire Hebert Family-

I was sadden to hear the news when my mom called tonight to inform me of Arts passing,truthfully the first thing that came to my mind was how he is up with my Dad Hank now and they are talking and laughing away-I remember Art so well growing up and visiting New Hampshire and when you all visited us in New York-

Please know all of you are in my thoughts and prayers and may Art rest in eternal peace..love to all of you-

Dede (Deanna) Varriale/Stewart

Deanna Stewart

