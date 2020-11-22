1/1
Arthur L. Hebert Sr.
1934 - 2020
On November 18,2020 Arthur L. Hebert Sr., 86, passed away at his home in Goffstown with his loving wife, Lucille, holding his hand.

Arthur was born April 1, 1934 in Manchester, NH to Armand J. Hebert, Sr. and Beatrice (Beaudet). He graduated from Goffstown High School and entered the military. After returning to NH after an 8-year stint in the Air Force, Arthur joined the Navy. Through a mutual friend, Arthur was introduced to Lucille. They corresponded with each other for a number of months. After a handful of dates, they married in September, 1963 and set off to travel the world, courtesy of the US Navy for 9 years. They were stationed in Spain and traveled through Europe, and then transferred to the West coast of the US--California and Washington, before they settled back in New England after 20 years of service. During this time, they had two children and over the years shared their love of travel and adventure with them. Once he retired from the Navy, Arthur worked for GE and went to college for mechanical engineering. He held various machinist jobs over the years and ultimately retired from GE and set off to travel through the US with his beloved travel companion. His greatest loves were his wife, and his children and grandchildren.

Arthur is survived by his caring and devoted wife of 57 years, Lucille; his daughter and son-in-law, Monique Manna (Michael) of Weare, NH; and his son and daughter-in-law, Arthur L. Hebert, Jr (Trisha) of Bothell, WA. He has 2 grandsons, Nathan Manna and his wife, Bianca Acebron-Peco; Nickolas Manna and his fiancÃ©, Gabrielle MacIver; and his grand-daughter, Marina Manna. He also has a great grandson, Beckham Manna. He is survived by his brother, Armand J. Hebert Jr. and his wife, Roberta; a sister-in-law, Rosama MacArthur and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, the family has decided to postpone any services until May, 2021. Memorial donations may be made to New Horizons, 199 Manchester St., Manchester, NH 03103 or the NH Food Bank, 700 E. Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
To the entire Hebert Family-
I was sadden to hear the news when my mom called tonight to inform me of Arts passing,truthfully the first thing that came to my mind was how he is up with my Dad Hank now and they are talking and laughing away-I remember Art so well growing up and visiting New Hampshire and when you all visited us in New York-
Please know all of you are in my thoughts and prayers and may Art rest in eternal peace..love to all of you-
Dede (Deanna) Varriale/Stewart
Deanna Stewart
Friend
November 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lloyd Lorenz
Friend
