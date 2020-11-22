On November 18,2020 Arthur L. Hebert Sr., 86, passed away at his home in Goffstown with his loving wife, Lucille, holding his hand.
Arthur was born April 1, 1934 in Manchester, NH to Armand J. Hebert, Sr. and Beatrice (Beaudet). He graduated from Goffstown High School and entered the military. After returning to NH after an 8-year stint in the Air Force, Arthur joined the Navy. Through a mutual friend, Arthur was introduced to Lucille. They corresponded with each other for a number of months. After a handful of dates, they married in September, 1963 and set off to travel the world, courtesy of the US Navy for 9 years. They were stationed in Spain and traveled through Europe, and then transferred to the West coast of the US--California and Washington, before they settled back in New England after 20 years of service. During this time, they had two children and over the years shared their love of travel and adventure with them. Once he retired from the Navy, Arthur worked for GE and went to college for mechanical engineering. He held various machinist jobs over the years and ultimately retired from GE and set off to travel through the US with his beloved travel companion. His greatest loves were his wife, and his children and grandchildren.
Arthur is survived by his caring and devoted wife of 57 years, Lucille; his daughter and son-in-law, Monique Manna (Michael) of Weare, NH; and his son and daughter-in-law, Arthur L. Hebert, Jr (Trisha) of Bothell, WA. He has 2 grandsons, Nathan Manna and his wife, Bianca Acebron-Peco; Nickolas Manna and his fiancÃ©, Gabrielle MacIver; and his grand-daughter, Marina Manna. He also has a great grandson, Beckham Manna. He is survived by his brother, Armand J. Hebert Jr. and his wife, Roberta; a sister-in-law, Rosama MacArthur and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID, the family has decided to postpone any services until May, 2021. Memorial donations may be made to New Horizons, 199 Manchester St., Manchester, NH 03103 or the NH Food Bank, 700 E. Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com