Arthur Leslie Lange, 94, of Manchester, passed away on April 25, 2020.
He was born to parents Moritz and Margaret (Schutte) Lange, on March 25, 1926 in Plainsfield, NJ.
Arthur grew up on his family's farm in rural New Jersey during the Great Depression. His childhood exploration of the surrounding fields and woods spawned his lifelong interest in bird watching and the exploration of nature.
On graduating high school during World War II, Art joined the U.S. Navy and at war's end served on islands off New Guinea and in the Philippines. Service in the Navy made college possible for Art in the study of physics (Stanford, Class of 1950). During and beyond college he explored the many parks, mountain ranges and canyons in the Western United States. The intrigue of investigating natural caves grew into an established scientific career leading to publications in speleology, geology, and archaeology and led to a lifelong career in geophysics.
In his late thirties Art met the love of his life, Judith Hayford. They married and moved to Colorado where they raised their two daughters, Vreli and Gerda.
In his later years, Art was able to focus his attentions on his many hobbies including reading and collecting books, travel to Greece and the study of Greek history, culture and geography, and writing poetry and memoirs. In 2019, Art completed and published Sierra Nevada Lights & Shadows. The book is a collection of Art's original verses accompanied by colored photographs by Sandra & Jon Martin and is a tribute to Art's lifelong comrade and friend, Bill Martin.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Gerda Bolton, daughter and son-in-law, Vreli and Joe Dion, and grandchildren, Marianna and Cooper. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Helen Benson and Amy Lessler.
