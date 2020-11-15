Arthur Leroy Wyman, 96, of Bedford, NH died on November 11, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Arthur was born in Manchester on June 27, 1924 the son of Edward and Elida (Hilliard- Sleeper- Rand) Wyman. He was educated in Manchester schools, graduating from Manchester West High School Class of 1942. He earned his Letterman in baseball and basketball during high school and was All State 1942. Arthur served in the United States Navy in both European and Pacific Theaters; on the USS English DD696, of which he was a plank owner; on the USS Mervine; and on the USS Compton. He was a member of the USS English DD696 Reunion Association and attended most of the reunions. He attended Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro following his discharge from the Navy. Active in sports throughout his life, he played baseball with the Youngsville Men's Club, basketball with the Eagles Club and with the Raphael Club in the City Basketball League; and basketball in the Tri-State League, as well as a member of various bowling leagues and the occasional golfer. He was one of the originators of the Youngsville Junior Baseball League, serving as coach and umpire for several years. Arthur retired from the R.C. Hazelton Company, INC. and later worked part-time at the Digital Plant in Contoocook for several years. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church, the South Main Street Seniors, and served as a volunteer with RSVP and Prime Time.
Arthur is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Dorothy Wyman, as well as his sons, Kenneth Henry of Auburn and Russell Clayton of Manchester as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his sons Bruce Arthur and Stephen Edward, his brothers, Edward Wyman, Theodore Wyman, Clarence Wyman and George Rand and his sister Doris Carpenter. A Graveside will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103. In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial contribution be made in Arthur's name to a charity of one's choice
