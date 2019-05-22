THORNTON - Arthur Louis Gross, 90, of Thornton, died May 19, 2019, in Speare Memorial Hospital, Plymouth, after a brief battle with cancer.
Arthur was predeceased by his wife, Irma Mary Gross, who died in June of 2009.
Family members include his children, Arthur C. Gross (Linda), and Susan E. Superchi, both of Campton, and Anita C. Ross (Robert) of Thornton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Arnold Gross (Laura) of Franklin, Tenn.; his sisters, Dorothy West and Janet Smith, both of Springfield, Mo; and a niece and many nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service is Friday, May 24, at 3 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, NH Route 175, Thornton. The Rev. David Kneeland, pastor of St. Joseph's Church, Lincoln, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the PRHS Bobcats Football Team, c/o PRHS Boosters Club, Plymouth Regional High School, 86 Old Ward Bridge Road, Plymouth, N.H. 03264. Checks made out to Treasurer PRHS Booster Club. In the memo, Memory of Arthur L. Gross.
Published in Union Leader on May 22, 2019