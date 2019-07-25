|
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parish- St. Joseph Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parish- St. Joseph Church
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
LACONIA - Arthur "Leo" Millette, 77, of Ledges Drive, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Concord Hospital.
Born on Jan. 28, 1942, in Dover, he was the son of the late Arthur and Corinne (Dionne) Millette.
Before retiring in 2003, Leo worked more than 30 years as an engineer for NYNEX.
Leo also served on the Red Cross Board of Directors for many years.
Family members include his wife of 14 years, Patricia "Pat" Greenwood; his son, Brian Millette and his wife, Linda; two daughters, Diane Nickerson, and Michelle Andrews and her husband, Tim; six grandchildren, Margaret "Maggie" and her husband, Ryan Roberts, Michael Nickerson, Evan Andrews and his wife, Mandi, Kathyrn Andrews, Melissa Andrews, and Erin Millette; two great-grandchildren, Piper and Deacon Roberts; his sister, Pauline Lacroix and her husband, Ron; his niece, Denise Lacroix; and his nephew, Dan Lacroix.
He will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday, July 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. from the church.
A graveside service is planned for Monday, July 29, in the family plot at 11 a.m. in South Road Cemetery, Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 20 Warren St., Suite 4, Concord, N.H. 03301 or the James E. Lucas Jr. Memorial Fund (Lakes Region Scholarship).
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 25, 2019
