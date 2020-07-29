1 st Sgt. Arthur R. Strong Jr. Ret age 87 died July 20, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester after recovering from a fall with head injuries and a broken hip.
He was born in North Randolph, VT on De. 25, 1932 to Arthur R. Strong Sr. and Doris (Waterman) Hauster. He lived in Derry NH, and attended Pinkerton Academy, leaving in his senior year with other young men to join the Army due to the Korean War. He served in the Korean War and deployed 3 times to Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He also served in Germany, Japan and state side.
He was awarded 3 Purple Hearts, Bronze Star, Combat for Valor, Expert Marksmanship for rifle and pistol, Drill Sergeant Achievement Badge and many other awards. He retired in 1972 after 22 years of active duty. Arthur and his wife Opal returned to Washington State. He got his Journeyman's certificate and began his construction business and started a small ranch raising beef. He and Opal loved to square dance, traveling all over the United States. After Opal's death he moved to Colorado where he met Elaine Solar. They then moved to Mesa AZ to retire. They loved to dance, sing and perform in plays. They traveled to Germany and many other places they always had a bucket list. He was a coin collector and they collected bells, over 700. After Elaine's death he returned to Derry to be near his family.
He was a member of the V.F.W. in Panetepaz AZ then in Derry NH. He was a member of the American Bell Association.
Arthur is survived by sisters; Gloria Poitras of Goffstown, Brenda Strong and her partner Karen Simpson of Laconia, Nancy Ware her husband Clarence of Chester, one son; Peter Frieder Drechsler of Germany, step sons; Jerry Bean and his wife Kathy of Gilbert SC, Tom Bean of Vancouver, WA, also step grandchildren and great grandchildren, special friend Marilyn Ham and several nieces and nephews.
Arthur was predeceased by his sisters; Joyce Hartz, and Joan Davis, brothers; Philip Strong Sr., stepbrothers; Arnold, Norman, and Fred McInnis also stepdaughter; Cheryl Waker, his wife Opal of 30 years, and his partner Elaine Solar for over 30 years and his dear friend Suzanne Boucher.
A special thanks to Villa Crest for their loving care and kindness to Arthur. To the Visiting Angels of Auburn. Donna McInnis was always introduced as his angel "and she is my sister in law to"
There will be no visiting hours.
Burial with full military honors will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Monday August 3 at 11AM
Donations may be made in Arthur's memory to Tunnel2towers.org