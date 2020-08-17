Arthur Timothy DiVenuti, 76, of Manchester, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center after a short illness. He was born in Boston, Mass. on September 15, 1943, the son of Arthur S. and Mary J. (Lazzar) DiVenuti. He was the eldest of six children, his siblings John, Lawrence, Edward, Linda and Beverly.
Known to friends and family as "Tim", he moved to Manchester with his family at an early age where attended Ash Street Elementary School, was a graduate of Manchester High School Central and attended New Hampshire College. He volunteered for service in the US Air Force and received an honorable medical discharge. After returning to the Queen City, Tim began working at the Amoskeag Bank. His experience in banking evolved into a career in account management at the Sacred Heart Hospital, now known as the Catholic Medical Center, where he remained for 17 years. Later, he became an entrepreneur, opening his own business. He also worked as a recruiter and finally returned to his banking roots at Citizen's Bank. Tim is a former Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Sons of Italy, and past treasurer of the New England Association of Patient Account Managers. He also served as a Manchester City Selectman and a Manchester Fire Commissioner.
Tim's dapper style, generous spirit, endearing personality, love of flowers, holidays and gatherings with friends and family was second only to his pride for his daughter Gina-Lee and her husband Brendan and his son Anthony and his wife Amy and their triplet sons Devan, Parker and AJ.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Beverly.
Members of his family include the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Barbara (Smith) DiVenuti of Manchester, his children, grandchildren, brothers and sister as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19, from 6 to 8 pm at the Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech St., in Manchester. In accordance with current health regulations, face coverings and social distancing will be observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20, at 11 am at St. Hedwig Church, corner of Beech and Orange Sts. in Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford. Condolences may be offered at www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com