Arthur (Dempsey) W. Martin has been reunited with his wife Helen on July 14, 2020.Arthur, 85 years young, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Bedford, N.H.He was born in Goffstown, N.H. on Oct. 15, 1934, the son of the late Raymond and Alice Martin (Patten). Arthur joined the U.S. Air Force March 27, 1953. He then married the love of his life on March 3, 1956. Together, and with friends and family by their sides, they celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage!Arthur graduated from Manchester Community College and received an associate's degree while raising a family with Helen A. Martin (Lesnick). He then started a career with BAE Systems and happily retired. They were so proud to have created five generations.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife Helen, thier son Dean Martin, four sisters, Shirley Harris, Eileen Wasserstrom, Mary Lucier and Barbara Martin, two brothers, Ray Martin (Sonny) and Al Martin (Snooky). He is survived by his sister Gert Flagg, daughter Kathy Slemp and her husband Joe of Hooksett, N.H., his sons James Martin and his girlfriend Wendy of Manchester, N.H., Scott Martin and his wife Judy of Colorado and Brian Martin and wife Linda of Antrim, N.H.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored. Also, many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.In honor of this wonderful man, a service will be held at the graveside at The Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, Wednesday July 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., where Arthur and Helen Martin will be buried together forever. If you wish to attend the services, face masks will be required.