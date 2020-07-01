Audrey Pitkin, 92, passed away June 28, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital after a period of declining health. She was born December 23, 1927 in Kingston, NH, daughter of the late Albert LeDoux and Anne (Sicard) LeDoux.
Audrey grew up in Saco, ME and Kingston, NH and was one of nine children in her family. In 1947, she married Harlan L. Pitkin. They had 8 children and moved to Raymond, NH in 1958. Audrey's life was all about children as she cared not only for her own children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, but even the neighborhood children referred to her as "Gram Pitkin".
Audrey enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets with her husband. She liked listening to country western music and her favorite artist was Daniel O'Donnell. Audrey loved to sing and was a very talented seamstress and cook.
She was predeceased by her loving husband on May 8, 2006, and six siblings, Henrietta George, Roland LeDoux, Norman LeDoux, Paul LeDoux, Henry LeDoux, Alfred LeDoux, and two cats that she adored, Sophie and Harley.
Audrey is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth "Kenny" and Veronica Pitkin, daughter, Elaine Bell, son, Albert Pitkin, daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Arthur Rollins, daughter and son-in-law, Eunice and Chris Kouveliotis, daughter, Marie Pitkin, daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Richard Alexander, daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Craig Smith, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, sister, Albertina Emerson, sister, Eva Ryan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be private viewing for the family.
A public graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the New Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond, NH. Masks worn are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to any animal shelter of your choice or the Activities Department at Rockingham County Nursing Home, 117 North Rd., Brentwood, NH 03833.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Rockingham County Nursing Home for taking such amazing care of Audrey in her final years.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 1, 2020.