Service Information Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park 6300 West William Cannon Drive Austin , TX 78749 (512)-892-1172

BUDA, Texas - Our precious Audrianna Lynne Martin passed peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 18, 2020. Audrianna was called to the Lord at the young age of two years and three months.



Audrianna was the cherished daughter of Annabell and David Martin and the best friend to her big brother, Daxton. Audrianna will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew and loved her.



Her strength and tenacity were never in doubt. And although she encountered many challenges that set her apart from others, everywhere she went the other kids always wanted to be around her.



Audrianna loved being at the beach where she would crawl across the sand toward the ocean, leaving tracks that resembled that of a sea turtle. She loved the parks and playground, where with her fearlessness, she would try with all of her might to climb up the highest steps so she could go down the longest slides. She loved to be picked up, held, and hugged - as long as it was on her terms. Her will and determination were matched by no one. She had a personality bigger than her smile. She was our beautiful and beloved girl. She personified happiness. She touched the lives of so many. The loving memories that Audrianna left us with will be what provides us comfort as we work through the rest of our lives.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon in Bethany Lutheran Church, 3701 W. Slaughter Lane, Austin, Texas.

