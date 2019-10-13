Aurore M. Vincent (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
448 Donald St.
Bedford, NH
Obituary
Aurore M. Vincent, 83, of Manchester, died October 9, 2019, at Maple Leaf Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 29, 1936, in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Catherine (Puglisi) Vincent. She was educated in Manchester and a lifelong resident of the Queen City. She worked as an insurance agent for USI New England Insurance Company for 10 years before retiring in 2001.

Aurore was a Franciscan, devoted to her faith and her church, Blessed Sacrament. She had a passion for spending time at the beach. She found great pleasure in indulging in seafood, chocolate and wine. She also enjoyed time spent traveling with her best friend Roberta before her passing. Aurore was the perfect mother and grandmother, and spending time with her family was most important to her. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend.

Surviving family members include her son, Kenneth J. Brochu and wife Valerie of Manchester; six grandchildren; one brother, Guy Vincent and wife Lorraine of Florida; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and her husband, Fred Bergervin of Manchester. She was predeceased by her son, George Brochu in 2018; her brother, Emile Vincent in 1986; and several aunts and uncles.

SERVICES: Calling hours are 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. Committal Prayers to follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , NH Chapter, 166 S. River Rd., Ste. 210, Bedford, NH 03110.

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 13, 2019
