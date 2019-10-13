Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aurore M. Vincent. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Prayer Service 12:30 PM St. Joseph Cemetery 448 Donald St. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born July 29, 1936, in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Catherine (Puglisi) Vincent. She was educated in Manchester and a lifelong resident of the Queen City. She worked as an insurance agent for USI New England Insurance Company for 10 years before retiring in 2001.



Aurore was a Franciscan, devoted to her faith and her church, Blessed Sacrament. She had a passion for spending time at the beach. She found great pleasure in indulging in seafood, chocolate and wine. She also enjoyed time spent traveling with her best friend Roberta before her passing. Aurore was the perfect mother and grandmother, and spending time with her family was most important to her. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend.



Surviving family members include her son, Kenneth J. Brochu and wife Valerie of Manchester; six grandchildren; one brother, Guy Vincent and wife Lorraine of Florida; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and her husband, Fred Bergervin of Manchester. She was predeceased by her son, George Brochu in 2018; her brother, Emile Vincent in 1986; and several aunts and uncles.



SERVICES: Calling hours are 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. Committal Prayers to follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , NH Chapter, 166 S. River Rd., Ste. 210, Bedford, NH 03110.



To leave a message of condolence, please go to







Aurore M. Vincent, 83, of Manchester, died October 9, 2019, at Maple Leaf Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.Born July 29, 1936, in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Catherine (Puglisi) Vincent. She was educated in Manchester and a lifelong resident of the Queen City. She worked as an insurance agent for USI New England Insurance Company for 10 years before retiring in 2001.Aurore was a Franciscan, devoted to her faith and her church, Blessed Sacrament. She had a passion for spending time at the beach. She found great pleasure in indulging in seafood, chocolate and wine. She also enjoyed time spent traveling with her best friend Roberta before her passing. Aurore was the perfect mother and grandmother, and spending time with her family was most important to her. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend.Surviving family members include her son, Kenneth J. Brochu and wife Valerie of Manchester; six grandchildren; one brother, Guy Vincent and wife Lorraine of Florida; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and her husband, Fred Bergervin of Manchester. She was predeceased by her son, George Brochu in 2018; her brother, Emile Vincent in 1986; and several aunts and uncles.SERVICES: Calling hours are 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. Committal Prayers to follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , NH Chapter, 166 S. River Rd., Ste. 210, Bedford, NH 03110.To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.