Austin J Abeels, 71, died October 9, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester after a long illness. He was born on January 18, 1949 in Manchester, NH, the son of Arsene and Luna (Stearn) Abeels.
He was the husband of Pauline R. Abeels. They were married on July 28, 1973 in Manchester, NH.
He graduated from Central High School in 1967. He worked in the printed circuit industry for over 40 years.
Mr. Abeels was an avid reader. He loved to watch sports especially the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed watching nature shows and documentaries about World War II. He loved his grandkids, Brayden and Alexa, the most. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias of Derry for over 20 years.
Predeceased by his parents Arsene and Luna Abeels and his brother Robert DesRochers.
Survived by his wife Pauline R. (Caron) Abeels, his daughters, Melissa Berry and her fiancÃ©, Eric Houston of Manchester, NH; and Holly Abeels and her husband, Christopher Benoit of Cocoa, FL; grandchildren Brayden Berry and Alexa Berry, sister Barbara Hatch of Manchester, NH; brothers Robert Abeels and his wife, Nancy of Roseville, CA; Paul Huard and his wife, Kathy of Salem, NH; Jerry DesRochers and his wife, Cecile of Punta Gorda, FL; sister-in-law, Pauline DesRochers of Manchester, NH; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Kidney Foundation
or Diabetes Research Action Education Foundation.
