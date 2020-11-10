Aynn Chary Barlotta, a beloved mother, wife and friend, fought a courageous battle against brain cancer and found eternal rest in Heaven on 11/4/2020. Aynn was surrounded by her daughter Courtney, son Brian and husband Ken, and passed away peacefully in her Bedford, New Hampshire home.
Aynn was born on February 27th 1965 in Hamilton, Massachusetts to Jean and Francis Chiary. She attended high school at Hamilton Wenham Regional High School, and was a graduate of Gettysburg College. At Gettysburg College, she was an active member of Delta Gamma Sorority, member of the track and basketball team, and majored in Psychology. After Gettysburg, she attended the University of Maryland and received her Masters in Public Health.
You will never meet someone who loved life more than Aynn. She found joy in every day, and even the dullest moment could be made fun if Aynn was around. Aynn was a member of Junior League in Richmond VA, and Rochester NY. She volunteered at the NICU at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester NY, and at the Elliott Hospital in Manchester NH. She was an active member at Bethany Covenant Church, where she was the Chair of the Lamb's Workshop, and volunteered with the Tuesday Morning Bible Study Group as well as many other ministries including New Life Home. Aynn was a Girl Scout leader for 12 years, a basketball coach, and a ski instructor.
Aynn loved her family deeply, and it was evident to anyone how much she prioritized and cared for her children. She was an incredible friend, and always put people before herself. She made everyone and anyone feel like her best friend, and was incredibly welcoming and always throwing parties. She had a way of bringing joy to all those around her. She enjoyed traveling, skiing, hiking, anything with her friends, and spending time with her family. Aynn lived a life full of joy, faith, and love and will be missed by hundreds throughout many communities.
Aynn is survived by her husband Ken, and her two children Courtney and Brian all of Bedford, New Hampshire. She is also survived by her sister Dawn Ball of Lake Mary Florida.
A private service for Aynn will be held at Bethany Covenant Church in Bedford, NH on November 14th.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Dr Beroukhim's research team at Dana Farber to support the fight against brain cancer at https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/TR?team_id=3531&fr_id=1200&pg=team
